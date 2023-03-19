The North Texas Mean Green (27-7) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) hit the court in a game with no set line at UNT Coliseum on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. North Texas Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Bearkats' 26 games with a set total, 10 have hit the over (38.5%).

Sam Houston has a 15-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Sam Houston (15-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 51.7% of the time, six% more often than North Texas (15-14-0) this season.

Sam Houston vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Texas 64.4 137.1 55.6 114.4 120.6 Sam Houston 72.7 137.1 58.8 114.4 132.9

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

Sam Houston is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Bearkats have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

The Bearkats score 17.1 more points per game (72.7) than the Mean Green give up (55.6).

Sam Houston has put together a 12-9 ATS record and a 22-5 overall record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Texas 15-14-0 14-15-0 Sam Houston 15-11-0 10-16-0

Sam Houston vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits

North Texas Sam Houston 13-2 Home Record 12-1 9-3 Away Record 11-5 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 63.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

