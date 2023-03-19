The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) clash with the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSW and BSSE.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Spurs matchup.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: AT&T Center

Spurs vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks score 117.4 points per game (fifth in the NBA) and allow 117.5 (23rd in the league) for a -10 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs have been outscored by 9.5 points per game (posting 112.6 points per game, 24th in league, while giving up 122.1 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -668 scoring differential.

These two teams score a combined 230 points per game, 13 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 239.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Atlanta has covered 30 times in 70 games with a spread this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 29-41-0 ATS record so far this year.

Spurs and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs - - +3000 Hawks +20000 +7000 -184

