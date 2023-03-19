The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 243.5.

Spurs vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and BSSE
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -8.5 243.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has played 23 games this season that finished with a combined score above 243.5 points.
  • San Antonio has a 234.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • San Antonio's ATS record is 29-41-0 this year.
  • The Spurs have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (24.2%) in those contests.
  • This season, San Antonio has won five of its 21 games, or 23.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +300 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Spurs vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Hawks 23 32.9% 117.4 230 117.5 239.6 232.5
Spurs 23 32.9% 112.6 230 122.1 239.6 232.7

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Spurs have gone over the total six times.
  • This season, San Antonio is 18-19-0 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-22-0 ATS (.333).
  • The Spurs average only 4.9 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Hawks give up to opponents (117.5).
  • When it scores more than 117.5 points, San Antonio is 14-8 against the spread and 9-13 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Hawks 31-39 4-3 40-30
Spurs 29-41 13-16 41-29

Spurs vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Hawks Spurs
117.4
Points Scored (PG)
 112.6
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
15-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 14-8
17-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 9-13
117.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.1
23
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
20-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 18-7
21-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-11

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.