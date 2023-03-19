The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) on March 19, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Hawks.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs are shooting 46.7% from the field, 1.6% lower than the 48.3% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

San Antonio is 11-15 when it shoots better than 48.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank sixth.

The Spurs average just 4.9 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Hawks give up (117.5).

When it scores more than 117.5 points, San Antonio is 9-13.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

The Spurs score more points per game at home (113.9) than away (111.1), and also give up fewer points at home (120.4) than away (124.1).

At home San Antonio is allowing 120.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than it is away (124.1).

This season the Spurs are averaging more assists at home (27.6 per game) than away (26.4).

Spurs Injuries