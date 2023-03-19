Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Hawks (35-35) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) at AT&T Center.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Grizzlies, 126-120 in OT, on Friday. Devin Vassell was their high scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 25 5 5 1 0 5 Zach Collins 24 8 4 0 1 4 Keldon Johnson 21 5 0 3 0 4

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson is putting up team highs in points (21.7 per game) and assists (2.8). And he is delivering 4.9 rebounds, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Tre Jones is the Spurs' top assist man (6.3 per game), and he averages 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Zach Collins is the Spurs' top rebounder (6.3 per game), and he produces 11.1 points and 2.8 assists.

Vassell is posting 18.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per game.

The Spurs receive 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Keita Bates-Diop.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 13.6 6.1 3.1 0.8 1.0 1.9 Devonte' Graham 13.0 2.5 3.6 0.4 0.2 2.8 Jeremy Sochan 12.2 5.3 1.8 0.6 0.1 0.5 Keita Bates-Diop 10.1 3.7 2.5 0.8 0.4 1.0 Keldon Johnson 12.2 3.6 1.9 0.5 0.2 1.1

