The Tarleton State Texans (17-16) host the Radford Highlanders (19-14) at Ocean Center on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on FloSports. There is no line set for the matchup.

Tarleton State vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Tarleton State Betting Records & Stats

Tarleton State has hit the over in 12 of its 28 games with a set total (42.9%).

The Texans have gone 13-15-0 ATS this season.

Tarleton State (13-15-0 ATS) has covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 3.6% less often than Radford (14-14-0) this season.

Tarleton State vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tarleton State 72 141.7 67.8 132.7 136.1 Radford 69.7 141.7 64.9 132.7 135.3

Additional Tarleton State Insights & Trends

Tarleton State has gone 4-6 in its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Texans have gone over the total three times.

The 72 points per game the Texans score are 7.1 more points than the Highlanders give up (64.9).

Tarleton State has an 11-5 record against the spread and a 16-5 record overall when putting up more than 64.9 points.

Tarleton State vs. Radford Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tarleton State 13-15-0 12-16-0 Radford 14-14-0 13-15-0

Tarleton State vs. Radford Home/Away Splits

Tarleton State Radford 12-2 Home Record 10-3 2-12 Away Record 7-10 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 63.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.9 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

