Drew Timme and Damion Baugh are two players to watch on Sunday at 9:40 PM ET, when the Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Ball Arena.

How to Watch TCU vs. Gonzaga

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: TBS

TCU's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, TCU defeated Arizona State 72-70. With 26 points, Mike Miles was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mike Miles 26 4 3 0 2 2 Charles O'Bannon Jr. 15 4 0 1 1 3 JaKobe Coles 11 5 1 0 0 0

TCU Players to Watch

Baugh is the Horned Frogs' top assist man (5.9 per game), and he produces 12.5 points and 4.6 rebounds.

Emanuel Miller is the Horned Frogs' top rebounder (6.6 per game), and he produces 12.3 points and 1.8 assists.

Miles is posting team highs in points (17.6 per game) and assists (2.6). And he is contributing 2.8 rebounds, making 49.2% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Horned Frogs get 8.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from JaKobe Coles.

The Horned Frogs receive 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Charles O'Bannon Jr..

TCU Top Performers (Last 10 Games)