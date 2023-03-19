The No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (26-9) and the No. 11 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (24-11) play in the NCAA Tournament with a ticket to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket on the line on Sunday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 12:10 PM.

Xavier vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Xavier has a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Panthers are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 35th.

The Musketeers put up 11.8 more points per game (81.1) than the Panthers allow (69.3).

When Xavier totals more than 69.3 points, it is 23-3.

Pittsburgh Stats Insights

This season, Pittsburgh has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.2% from the field.

The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 188th.

The Panthers put up an average of 75.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 73.9 the Musketeers give up to opponents.

When Pittsburgh allows fewer than 81.1 points, it is 19-8.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier is posting 83.6 points per game this season at home, which is 3.1 more points than it is averaging in road games (80.5).

The Musketeers cede 71.7 points per game at home this season, compared to 77.1 away from home.

Xavier is draining 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it is averaging in road games (8.1, 40.5%).

Pittsburgh Home & Away Comparison

At home Pittsburgh is scoring 77.8 points per game, 2.4 more than it is averaging on the road (75.4).

At home the Panthers are conceding 66.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than they are away (70.8).

Pittsburgh knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (9.1). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than away (37.2%).

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Creighton W 82-60 Madison Square Garden 3/11/2023 Marquette L 65-51 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Kennesaw State W 72-67 Greensboro Coliseum 3/19/2023 Pittsburgh - Greensboro Coliseum

Pittsburgh Schedule