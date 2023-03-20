Baylor vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game features the UConn Huskies (30-5) and the Baylor Bears (20-12) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-60 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Bears' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 78-74 victory against Alabama.
Baylor vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Baylor vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60
Baylor Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bears beat the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats, 75-70, on November 26.
- The Bears have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six), but also have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (10).
- According to the RPI, the Huskies have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
Baylor 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-70 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on November 26
- 63-54 on the road over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on February 27
- 76-70 on the road over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 4
- 81-70 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 3
- 75-62 on the road over Kansas (No. 38) on January 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Baylor Performance Insights
- The Bears outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (posting 72.2 points per game, 56th in college basketball, and giving up 63.1 per contest, 141st in college basketball) and have a +291 scoring differential.
- Baylor scores fewer points in conference play (69.6 per game) than overall (72.2).
- At home the Bears are scoring 73.1 points per game, 3.1 more than they are averaging on the road (70).
- In 2022-23 Baylor is allowing 10.5 fewer points per game at home (57.3) than away (67.8).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Bears are scoring 68.7 points per game, compared to their season average of 72.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.