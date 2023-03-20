The No. 3 seed Duke Blue Devils (26-6) take to the court against the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (24-8) with a Sweet 16 spot in the N/A Region of the bracket on the line on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN

Duke vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes score an average of 69.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 50.7 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.7 points, Colorado is 22-5.

Duke is 24-3 when it allows fewer than 69.2 points.

The Blue Devils put up 5.2 more points per game (63.9) than the Buffaloes allow (58.7).

Duke has an 18-0 record when scoring more than 58.7 points.

Colorado has a 16-2 record when giving up fewer than 63.9 points.

This year the Blue Devils are shooting 39.3% from the field, only one% lower than the Buffaloes concede.

The Buffaloes make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/3/2023 North Carolina W 44-40 Greensboro Coliseum 3/4/2023 Virginia Tech L 58-37 Greensboro Coliseum 3/18/2023 Iona W 89-49 Cameron Indoor Stadium 3/20/2023 Colorado - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Colorado Schedule