Monday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (18-14) against the Rice Owls (23-8) at Matthew Knight Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-63 in favor of Oregon, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Owls are coming off of a 71-67 victory over BYU in their last game on Friday.

Rice vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Rice vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 76, Rice 63

Rice Schedule Analysis

On November 10 versus the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings, the Owls captured their signature win of the season, an 89-77 victory at home.

Rice has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Ducks are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 92nd-most victories.

Rice 2022-23 Best Wins

89-77 at home over SFA (No. 56) on November 10

91-88 at home over Houston (No. 71) on December 10

71-67 on the road over BYU (No. 102) on March 17

62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 110) on December 31

73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 110) on January 14

Rice Performance Insights