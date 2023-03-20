Rice vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Monday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (18-14) against the Rice Owls (23-8) at Matthew Knight Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-63 in favor of Oregon, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Owls are coming off of a 71-67 victory over BYU in their last game on Friday.
Rice vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
Rice vs. Oregon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 76, Rice 63
Rice Schedule Analysis
- On November 10 versus the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings, the Owls captured their signature win of the season, an 89-77 victory at home.
- Rice has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Ducks are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 92nd-most victories.
Rice 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-77 at home over SFA (No. 56) on November 10
- 91-88 at home over Houston (No. 71) on December 10
- 71-67 on the road over BYU (No. 102) on March 17
- 62-53 at home over UTEP (No. 110) on December 31
- 73-62 on the road over UTEP (No. 110) on January 14
Rice Performance Insights
- The Owls outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 72.3 points per game, 53rd in college basketball, and allowing 66.6 per contest, 237th in college basketball) and have a +174 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Rice has put up 70.3 points per game in C-USA play, and 72.3 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Owls are averaging 1.3 more points per game at home (73.5) than away (72.2).
- In 2022-23 Rice is conceding 1.0 fewer points per game at home (66.3) than away (67.3).
- While the Owls are putting up 72.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, amassing 71.1 points per contest.
