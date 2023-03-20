The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-12) host the Rice Owls (19-15) at Ocean Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on FloSports. There is no line set for the matchup.

Rice vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Owls Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 19 of the Owls' 29 games with a set total.

Rice has a 13-16-0 record against the spread this year.

Southern Utah (15-13-0 ATS) has covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 8.8% more often than Rice (13-16-0) this year.

Rice vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Utah 82.2 159.1 73.6 150 148.8 Rice 76.9 159.1 76.4 150 147.2

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

Rice has gone 3-7 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Owls have gone over the total six times.

The Owls' 76.9 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 73.6 the Thunderbirds give up.

When it scores more than 73.6 points, Rice is 9-6 against the spread and 13-6 overall.

Southern Utah vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Utah 15-13-0 15-13-0 Rice 13-16-0 19-10-0

Rice vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits

Southern Utah Rice 13-2 Home Record 11-7 5-8 Away Record 6-7 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 92.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.1 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.2 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

