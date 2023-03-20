SMU vs. Texas Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Monday's game features the SMU Mustangs (17-12) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-14) facing off at United Supermarkets Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-63 victory for SMU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Mustangs secured a 68-42 victory against Little Rock.
SMU vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
SMU vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: SMU 66, Texas Tech 63
SMU Schedule Analysis
- The Mustangs picked up their best win of the season on January 21, when they claimed a 53-50 victory over the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.
- SMU has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (six).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Mustangs are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
SMU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 53-50 at home over Houston (No. 73) on January 21
- 68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 84) on January 14
- 70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 91) on December 4
- 84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 109) on December 3
- 69-51 at home over Wichita State (No. 131) on February 22
SMU Performance Insights
- The Mustangs average 63.4 points per game (213th in college basketball) while giving up 58.2 per outing (38th in college basketball). They have a +149 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game.
- Offensively, SMU is scoring 60.9 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (63.4 points per game) is 2.5 PPG higher.
- The Mustangs score 67.1 points per game at home, compared to 59.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, SMU has been better in home games this year, surrendering 52.4 points per game, compared to 65.0 in road games.
- On offense, the Mustangs have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 61.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 63.4 they've put up over the course of this year.
