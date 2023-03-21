The San Antonio Spurs, Doug McDermott included, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

McDermott had nine points in his previous game, which ended in a 137-128 loss against the Mavericks.

Let's break down McDermott's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Doug McDermott Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.0 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.2 2.1 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 13.7 14.3 PR 13.5 12.2 12.8 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.5



Doug McDermott Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Doug McDermott has made 3.7 shots per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.5 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

McDermott's opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the fifth-most possessions per game with 105.0.

Giving up 113.4 points per game, the Pelicans are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Pelicans are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans have conceded 24.8 per game, 10th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans are 13th in the NBA, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Doug McDermott vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 17 5 4 1 1 0 0 11/23/2022 23 21 1 2 3 0 0

