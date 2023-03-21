The San Antonio Spurs, Keita Bates-Diop included, hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 126-118 win over the Hawks, Bates-Diop tallied .

Let's look at Bates-Diop's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Keita Bates-Diop Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.6 10.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 4 Assists 2.5 1.4 2.6 PRA 19.5 13.5 16.7 PR 16.5 12.1 14.1 3PM 0.5 0.7 1



Keita Bates-Diop Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 5.5% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.4 per contest.

He's connected on 0.7 threes per game, or 4.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bates-Diop's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 15th in the league, allowing 113.4 points per game.

Conceding 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Pelicans are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

The Pelicans are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 24.8 assists per contest.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA.

Keita Bates-Diop vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/22/2022 9 4 1 0 0 0 0 12/2/2022 34 10 4 2 2 0 0 11/23/2022 24 10 5 2 0 0 3

