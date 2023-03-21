The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) are at home in Southwest Division action against the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are double-digit favorites by 13 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Spurs vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 121 - Spurs 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 13)

Spurs (+ 13) Pick OU: Over (231)



The Pelicans (32-38-1 ATS) have covered the spread 45.1% of the time, 2.8% more often than the Spurs (30-41-0) this season.

San Antonio and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 56.3% of the time this season (40 out of 71). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (35 out of 71).

The Pelicans have a .618 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (21-13) this season while the Spurs have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-51).

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense, San Antonio is the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA (112.8 points per game). On defense, it is the worst (122.1 points allowed per game).

At 27 assists per game, the Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA.

In 2022-23, the Spurs are 22nd in the league in 3-point makes (11 per game) and 23rd in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

In 2022-23, San Antonio has attempted 65.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.5% of San Antonio's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 25.5% have been 3-pointers.

