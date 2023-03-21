Sandro Mamukelashvili's San Antonio Spurs take the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 126-118 win against the Hawks, Mamukelashvili totaled seven points, six rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Mamukelashvili's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 3.6 6.3 Rebounds 8.5 3.3 5.9 Assists 2.5 0.9 1.6 PRA 21.5 7.8 13.8 PR 19.5 6.9 12.2 3PM 1.5 0.5 1



Looking to bet on one or more of Sandro Mamukelashvili's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Sandro Mamukelashvili Insights vs. the Pelicans

Mamukelashvili's opponents, the Pelicans, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pelicans are 15th in the league, allowing 113.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Pelicans are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 42.3 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.8 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans are 13th in the league, conceding 12.2 makes per contest.

Sandro Mamukelashvili vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/29/2023 3 2 0 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mamukelashvili or any of his Spurs teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.