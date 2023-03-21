The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) are welcoming in the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) for a contest between Southwest Division foes at Smoothie King Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. It's the fourth matchup between the squads this year.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Pelicans vs. Spurs matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSW

BSNO and BSSW Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +38 scoring differential, putting up 113.9 points per game (16th in the league) and allowing 113.4 (15th in the NBA).

The Spurs' -660 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 112.8 points per game (22nd in NBA) while giving up 122.1 per outing (30th in league).

The teams combine to score 226.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 235.5 points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans has covered 33 times in 71 matchups with a spread this season.

San Antonio has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 41 times.

Spurs and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs - - +3000 Pelicans +25000 +10000 +450

