The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) host the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Smoothie King Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Spurs are 11.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: BSNO and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -11.5 234.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 33 of 71 games this season.

The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 234.9, 0.4 more points than this game's total.

San Antonio has gone 30-41-0 ATS this year.

The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

San Antonio has a record of 3-8, a 27.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +450 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has an 18.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 25 35.2% 113.9 226.7 113.4 235.5 229 Spurs 33 46.5% 112.8 226.7 122.1 235.5 232.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Spurs have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.

This season, San Antonio is 19-19-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-22-0 ATS (.333).

The Spurs put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (113.4).

San Antonio has put together a 20-11 ATS record and a 13-18 overall record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 33-38 0-0 35-36 Spurs 30-41 7-6 41-30

Spurs vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Spurs 113.9 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 15-1 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-11 15-1 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 13-18 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 122.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 27-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-6 27-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-6

