Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) will attempt to prolong a five-game road win streak when they play the Dallas Stars (38-19-13) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-165)
|Kraken (+140)
|6.5
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 29 of their 47 games when favored on the moneyline this season (61.7%).
- Dallas is 15-8 (winning 65.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 62.3% chance to win.
- Dallas' 70 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 28 times.
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|240 (8th)
|Goals
|240 (8th)
|191 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|220 (15th)
|50 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (23rd)
|37 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (23rd)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Nine of Dallas' past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 4.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars' 240 goals this season make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league competition, giving up 191 goals to rank eighth.
- The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +49.
