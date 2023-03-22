The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) hit the court against the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) as double-digit, 17.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSWI.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSWI

BSSW and BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Spurs vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 125 - Spurs 106

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 17.5)

Bucks (- 17.5) Pick OU: Under (238)



The Bucks have had more success against the spread than the Spurs this year, recording an ATS record of 38-28-5, compared to the 30-42-0 mark of the Spurs.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total 47.9% of the time this season (34 out of 71). That's less often than San Antonio and its opponents have (40 out of 72).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 47-11, a better tally than the Spurs have put up (17-52) as moneyline underdogs.

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense, San Antonio is the 24th-ranked team in the league (112.4 points per game). On defense, it is the worst (122 points conceded per game).

The Spurs are fifth-best in the NBA in assists (27 per game) in 2022-23.

The Spurs make 11 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.8% from beyond the arc, ranking 22nd and 23rd, respectively, in the NBA.

In 2022-23, San Antonio has attempted 34.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.6% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.6% of San Antonio's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 74.4% have been 2-pointers.

