Spurs vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) play the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) as heavy, 17.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.
Spurs vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSSW and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-17.5
|236.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 33 of 72 games this season.
- San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.4 points, 2.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this year, San Antonio has put together a 30-42-0 record against the spread.
- The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (25%) in those games.
- San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1150.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Spurs vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|25
|35.2%
|116.3
|228.7
|112.4
|234.4
|226.7
|Spurs
|33
|45.8%
|112.4
|228.7
|122
|234.4
|232.8
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Spurs' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 19-19-0 record) than away (.324, 11-23-0).
- The Spurs put up the same points per game as the Bucks allow their opponents to score (112.4).
- San Antonio has put together a 21-13 ATS record and a 13-21 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|40-31
|0-0
|36-35
|Spurs
|30-42
|0-0
|41-31
Spurs vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Spurs
|116.3
|112.4
|9
|24
|21-5
|21-13
|23-3
|13-21
|112.4
|122
|8
|30
|25-14
|15-6
|33-6
|14-7
