Zach Collins plus his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Collins had 19 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 126-118 win against the Hawks.

Now let's dig into Collins' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.2 16.8 Rebounds 7.5 6.3 8.1 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.7 PRA 24.5 20.3 28.6 PR 21.5 17.5 24.9 3PM 1.5 0.8 2.0



Zach Collins Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 7.2% of the Spurs' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

Collins is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Collins' opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.9.

Giving up 112.4 points per game, the Bucks are the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Bucks give up 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have given up 23.2 per game, third in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have allowed 11.9 makes per game, sixth in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.