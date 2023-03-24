A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 7:15 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup in this article.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston has covered 19 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total 16 out of 36 times this season.

Miami (FL) has covered 19 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.

In the Hurricanes' 33 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Cougars were +900 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +360, which is the 80th-biggest change in the country.

Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 21.7%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +4500, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.

Miami (FL) has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

