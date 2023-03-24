The No. 5-seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

So far this season, 16 out of the Cougars' 36 games have hit the over.

Miami (FL) has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

In the Hurricanes' 33 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 Houston is second-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Cougars have had the 80th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +900 at the beginning of the season to +360.

Houston's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 21.7%.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 The Hurricanes' national championship odds have jumped from +10000 at the beginning of the season to +4500, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.

Miami (FL)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.