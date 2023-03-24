Houston vs. Miami: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 7:15 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami matchup.
Houston vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Houston vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-7.5)
|138.5
|-350
|+280
BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Houston (-7.5)
|138.5
|-325
|+270
DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Houston (-7)
|138.5
|-303
|+240
PointsBet
Houston vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- In the Cougars' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
- Miami has covered 19 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.
- A total of 15 Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- Oddsmakers rate Houston equally compared to the computer rankings, second-best in the country.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Cougars have experienced the 80th-biggest change this season, improving from +900 at the beginning to +360.
- Houston has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
