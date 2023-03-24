Friday's contest between the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 75-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Houston squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Houston is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 7.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 137.5 total.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami (FL) +270

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Houston has a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 16-11-0 ATS. The Cougars have a 15-18-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 13-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 154 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars average 74.9 points per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per outing (second in college basketball). They have a +658 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game.

Houston wins the rebound battle by 8.5 boards on average. It records 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.4 per outing.

Houston makes 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Cougars score 100.9 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while allowing 76.2 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (14th in college basketball play), 3.8 fewer than the 13.3 it forces on average (78th in college basketball).

