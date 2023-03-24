Friday's contest features the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) matching up at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 7:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 victory for Houston.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus Miami (FL). The over/under is currently listed at 137.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami (FL) +275

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Houston has a 17-16-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 16-11-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cougars are 15-18-0 and the Hurricanes are 13-17-0. The two teams average 154 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over the last 10 contests. Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +658 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and are allowing 56.6 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

The 35.9 rebounds per game Houston averages rank 14th in the nation, and are 8.5 more than the 27.4 its opponents pull down per outing.

Houston connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (6.2).

The Cougars rank 20th in college basketball with 100.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 76.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Houston wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 9.5 (14th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.3.

