When the Houston Cougars and Miami Hurricanes square off in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier will be two of the top players to watch.

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Houston's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Houston beat Auburn 81-64. With 26 points, Tramon Mark was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Miami (FL)'s Last Game

In its most recent game, Miami (FL) defeated Indiana on Sunday, 85-69. Its high scorer was Isaiah Wong with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Wong 27 8 0 1 0 4 Jordan Miller 19 5 1 0 2 0 Nijel Pack 12 3 2 0 0 2

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser paces his team in points per contest (16.9), and also posts 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts puts up a team-high 7.8 rebounds per contest. In addition, he's registering 10.3 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 61.5% from the floor.

Jamal Shead leads his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also totals 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he tallies 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarace Walker averages 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Mark is posting 10 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Omier is posting a team-best 10.1 rebounds per game. And he is producing 13.4 points and 1.2 assists, making 58% of his shots from the field.

The Hurricanes receive 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jordan Miller.

Nijel Pack is putting up 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The Hurricanes receive 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Wooga Poplar.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM J'wan Roberts 11.5 9.9 1.8 0.8 1.9 0 Jamal Shead 13.2 2.1 4.7 1.9 0.4 1.3 Jarace Walker 9.7 7.5 1.7 0.9 2 0.9 Marcus Sasser 16 2.6 2.2 1.3 0.1 2.5 Tramon Mark 10.9 5.5 2 1.4 0.3 0.9

