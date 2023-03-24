The No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) will face off on Friday at 7:15 PM, live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS, with both teams looking for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Oddsmakers have declared Houston as the favorite to advance past the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket, giving the a 7.5-point edge. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 137.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 137.5 points 13 times.

Houston has an average point total of 131.4 in its outings this year, 6.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Cougars have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

Houston has entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 26, or 89.7%, of those games.

This season, Houston has won 23 of its 25 games, or 92%, when favored by at least -375 on the moneyline.

Houston has a 78.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami (FL) 24 80% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 9-1 over its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread during that span.

Four of Cougars' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Cougars average 74.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hurricanes allow.

Houston is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0 Miami (FL) 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami (FL) 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

