Houston vs. Miami: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) playing as 7.5-point favorites against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 7:15 PM on CBS, with the winner moving on to the Midwest Region bracket final. The point total is set at 138.5 for the matchup.
Houston vs. Miami Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-7.5
|138.5
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Houston and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in 13 of 33 games this season.
- Houston has had an average of 131.4 points in its games this season, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Cougars are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Houston has won 26 out of the 29 games, or 89.7%, in which it has been favored.
- Houston has a record of 24-2, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 77.8% chance to win.
Houston vs. Miami Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|13
|39.4%
|74.9
|154
|56.6
|128.2
|134.3
|Miami
|23
|76.7%
|79.1
|154
|71.6
|128.2
|147.2
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have hit the over four times.
- The Cougars average 74.9 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Houston totals more than 71.6 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall.
Houston vs. Miami Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|17-16-0
|15-14
|15-18-0
|Miami
|16-11-0
|0-0
|13-17-0
Houston vs. Miami Home/Away Splits
|Houston
|Miami
|16-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|11-0
|Away Record
|7-4
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
