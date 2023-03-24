A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) playing as 7.5-point favorites against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 7:15 PM on CBS, with the winner moving on to the Midwest Region bracket final. The point total is set at 138.5 for the matchup.

Houston vs. Miami Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 138.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in 13 of 33 games this season.

Houston has had an average of 131.4 points in its games this season, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cougars are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Houston has won 26 out of the 29 games, or 89.7%, in which it has been favored.

Houston has a record of 24-2, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 77.8% chance to win.

Houston vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami 23 76.7% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have hit the over four times.

The Cougars average 74.9 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hurricanes allow.

When Houston totals more than 71.6 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Houston vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0 Miami 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.