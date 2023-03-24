Houston vs. Miami (FL): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) are 6.5-point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) on Friday at 7:15 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS. The over/under in the matchup is set at 138.5.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-6.5
|138.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Houston and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in 13 of 33 games this season.
- Houston has had an average of 131.4 points in its games this season, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Cougars are 17-16-0 ATS this season.
- Houston has entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 26, or 89.7%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 24-2, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 75% chance to win.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|13
|39.4%
|74.9
|154
|56.6
|128.2
|134.3
|Miami (FL)
|23
|76.7%
|79.1
|154
|71.6
|128.2
|147.2
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.
- The Cougars have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.
- The Cougars put up only 3.3 more points per game (74.9) than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).
- Houston is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|17-16-0
|16-14
|15-18-0
|Miami (FL)
|16-11-0
|1-0
|13-17-0
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits
|Houston
|Miami (FL)
|16-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|11-0
|Away Record
|7-4
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.