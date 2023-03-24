This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) and the No. 6 seed Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) on Friday at Climate Pledge Arena. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 7:30 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Iowa vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes' 69 points per game are only 1.4 fewer points than the 70.4 the Hawkeyes allow.

Colorado has put together a 16-1 record in games it scores more than 70.4 points.

Iowa has a 14-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69 points.

The Hawkeyes score 87.4 points per game, 28.9 more points than the 58.5 the Buffaloes give up.

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 58.5 points.

When Colorado gives up fewer than 87.4 points, it is 22-7.

The Hawkeyes are making 51% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (39.9%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center 3/17/2023 SE Louisiana W 95-43 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 3/19/2023 Georgia W 74-66 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 3/24/2023 Colorado - Climate Pledge Arena

Colorado Schedule