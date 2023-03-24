The San Antonio Spurs, Keldon Johnson included, face off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Johnson, in his most recent game (March 19 win against the Hawks) posted 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

Below we will break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.8 21.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.0 6.6 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.9 PRA 31.5 29.7 32.4 PR 28.5 26.8 28.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.7



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Keldon Johnson has made 7.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.2% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 6.5 threes per game, or 16.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Johnson's Spurs average 105.0 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.0 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.7 points per contest, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 42.6 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are eighth in the NBA, giving up 24.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 11.9 makes per contest.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/30/2023 34 26 4 4 2 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.