Keldon Johnson Player Prop Bets: Spurs vs. Wizards - March 24
The San Antonio Spurs, Keldon Johnson included, face off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.
Below we will break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|21.5
|21.8
|21.9
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.0
|6.6
|Assists
|2.5
|2.9
|3.9
|PRA
|31.5
|29.7
|32.4
|PR
|28.5
|26.8
|28.5
|3PM
|2.5
|2.1
|1.7
Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Wizards
- This season, Keldon Johnson has made 7.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 15.2% of his team's total makes.
- He's taken 6.5 threes per game, or 16.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Johnson's Spurs average 105.0 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.0 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 113.7 points per contest, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- Allowing 42.6 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 12th-ranked team in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Wizards are eighth in the NBA, giving up 24.4 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 11.9 makes per contest.
Keldon Johnson vs. the Wizards
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/30/2023
|34
|26
|4
|4
|2
|0
|2
