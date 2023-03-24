The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) after losing three straight road games. The Wizards are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Spurs vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Wizards -7.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • A total of 41 of the Spurs' 73 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).
  • So far this season, San Antonio has put together a 30-43-0 record against the spread.
  • The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, San Antonio has won seven of its 42 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.
  • San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Wizards vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Wizards 0 0% 112.7 224.8 113.7 235.9 226.0
Spurs 0 0% 112.1 224.8 122.2 235.9 232.9

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
  • San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (19-19-0) than on the road (11-24-0) this season.
  • The Spurs average only 1.6 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Wizards give up (113.7).
  • San Antonio has put together a 20-11 ATS record and a 13-18 overall record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Spurs vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Wizards and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 34-38 1-2 37-36
Spurs 30-43 17-25 41-32

Spurs vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Wizards Spurs
112.7
Points Scored (PG)
 112.1
23
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
8-3
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 20-11
8-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-18
113.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.2
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
25-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 12-4
26-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 12-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.