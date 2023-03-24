Keldon Johnson Injury Status - Spurs vs. Wizards Injury Report March 24
The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) are dealing with 10 players on the injury report, including Tre Jones, as they ready for their Friday, March 24 matchup with the Washington Wizards (32-41) at Capital One Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.
The Spurs lost their last game 130-94 against the Bucks on Wednesday. Devin Vassell recorded 16 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Devonte' Graham
|PG
|Questionable
|Quadricep
|7.4
|1.6
|2.6
|Doug McDermott
|SF
|Questionable
|Hip
|10.0
|2.2
|1.5
|Khem Birch
|C
|Out
|Knee
|2.2
|1.3
|0.4
|Zach Collins
|PF
|Questionable
|Biceps
|11.2
|6.3
|2.8
|Romeo Langford
|SG
|Out
|Adductor
|7.2
|2.8
|1.2
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Neck
|21.8
|5.0
|2.9
|Tre Jones
|PG
|Questionable
|Foot
|12.5
|3.5
|6.3
|Devin Vassell
|SG
|Questionable
|Knee
|18.8
|3.9
|3.6
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Out
|Patella
|5.7
|5.5
|1.4
|Jeremy Sochan
|PF
|Out
|Knee
|11.0
|5.3
|2.5
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle)
Spurs vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Spurs Season Insights
- The Spurs put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Wizards give up to opponents (113.7).
- San Antonio has put together a 13-18 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.
- The Spurs are posting 112.2 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (112.1).
- San Antonio knocks down 11.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 39.1%.
- The Spurs rank 30th in the NBA with 106.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th defensively with 117.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Spurs vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Wizards
|-8
|228
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.