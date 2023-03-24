The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) are dealing with 10 players on the injury report, including Tre Jones, as they ready for their Friday, March 24 matchup with the Washington Wizards (32-41) at Capital One Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Spurs lost their last game 130-94 against the Bucks on Wednesday. Devin Vassell recorded 16 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devonte' Graham PG Questionable Quadricep 7.4 1.6 2.6 Doug McDermott SF Questionable Hip 10.0 2.2 1.5 Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Zach Collins PF Questionable Biceps 11.2 6.3 2.8 Romeo Langford SG Out Adductor 7.2 2.8 1.2 Keldon Johnson SF Questionable Neck 21.8 5.0 2.9 Tre Jones PG Questionable Foot 12.5 3.5 6.3 Devin Vassell SG Questionable Knee 18.8 3.9 3.6 Charles Bassey C Out Patella 5.7 5.5 1.4 Jeremy Sochan PF Out Knee 11.0 5.3 2.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Bradley Beal: Out (Knee), Kyle Kuzma: Out (Ankle)

Spurs vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Wizards give up to opponents (113.7).

San Antonio has put together a 13-18 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

The Spurs are posting 112.2 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 0.1 more than their average for the season (112.1).

San Antonio knocks down 11.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 39.1%.

The Spurs rank 30th in the NBA with 106.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 30th defensively with 117.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Spurs vs. Wizards Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wizards -8 228

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.