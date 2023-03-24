The Washington Wizards (32-41) play the San Antonio Spurs (19-54) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. Kristaps Porzingis of the Wizards and Tre Jones of the Spurs are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their previous game to the Bucks, 130-94, on Wednesday. Devin Vassell was their high scorer with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Vassell 16 4 4 2 1 3 Keita Bates-Diop 14 3 3 2 0 1 Jeremy Sochan 13 6 3 1 0 0

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson leads the Spurs in scoring (21.8 points per game) and assists (2.9), and posts 5 rebounds. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jones leads the Spurs in assists (6.3 per game), and produces 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Zach Collins leads the Spurs in rebounding (6.3 per game), and puts up 11.2 points and 2.8 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Spurs receive 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Vassell.

The Spurs get 7.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Devonte' Graham.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 12.7 5.9 2.3 0.8 0.8 1.6 Sandro Mamukelashvili 9.1 6.3 1.9 0.5 0.4 1.3 Devin Vassell 11.3 2.6 2.6 0.8 0.5 1.8 Keldon Johnson 10.8 3.7 1.8 0.6 0.1 1.3 Keita Bates-Diop 10 3.2 2.1 0.7 0.1 1.3

