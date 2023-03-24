The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) travel to face the Washington Wizards (32-41) after losing three consecutive road games. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Spurs vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW

NBCS-DC and BSSW Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Spurs vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Wizards have a -75 scoring differential, putting up 112.7 points per game (23rd in the league) and allowing 113.7 (16th in the NBA).

The Spurs have a -731 scoring differential, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They're putting up 112.1 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 122.2 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

The teams average 224.8 points per game combined, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 235.9 points per game, 7.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Washington has put together a 33-38-2 ATS record so far this year.

San Antonio has covered 30 times in 73 games with a spread this year.

Spurs and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs - - +3000 Wizards +100000 +80000 -

