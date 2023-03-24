A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) and No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) will determine one of the squads heading to the Midwest Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 9:45 PM, airing on CBS. Sportsbooks think Texas will claim victory in this one, naming the as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup's point total is set at 148.5.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 148.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 148.5 points in 12 of 33 games this season.

Texas has had an average of 144.9 points in its games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Longhorns are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Texas has won 19 out of the 22 games, or 86.4%, in which it has been favored.

Texas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

In the Longhorns' past 10 contests, they have hit the over twice.

The Longhorns average 77.7 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Musketeers give up.

Texas has an 8-7 record against the spread and a 13-3 record overall when putting up more than 73.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.