A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing with a ticket to the Midwest Region bracket final on the line on Friday at T-Mobile Center. Texas is a -point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which tips off at 9:45 PM on CBS.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' games have hit the over in 15 out of 32 opportunities (46.9%).

The Longhorns have gone 17-16-0 ATS this season.

Xavier has put together a 17-15-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 17-16-0 mark of Texas.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9 Xavier 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152.0

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

In the Longhorns' past 10 contests, they have gone over the total twice.

The Longhorns average 77.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Musketeers give up.

Texas has an 8-7 record against the spread and a 13-3 record overall when putting up more than 73.8 points.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 15-18-0 Xavier 17-15-0 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier 17-1 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

