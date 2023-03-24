A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) or the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) when the teams meet in a Midwest Region bracket matchup. Bookmakers think Texas will survive and advance, naming the as 4.5-point favorites. The action starts at 9:45 PM on Friday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS. The matchup's point total is set at 148.5.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -4.5 148.5

Texas Betting Records & Stats

  • In 12 of 33 games this season, Texas and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 points.
  • The average point total in Texas' contests this year is 144.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Longhorns have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread.
  • Texas has won 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Texas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Texas has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9
Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

  • Texas has gone 7-3 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Longhorns have gone over the total twice.
  • The 77.7 points per game the Longhorns record are just 3.9 more points than the Musketeers give up (73.8).
  • When Texas puts up more than 73.8 points, it is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0
Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier
17-1 Home Record 15-2
4-6 Away Record 7-4
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6
69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5
9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

