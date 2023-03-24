A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) or the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 9:45 PM on Friday.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has put together an 18-17-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Xavier has put together a 19-15-0 record against the spread this year.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 34 times this season.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

Bookmakers have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 75th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 64th-biggest change among all teams.

Xavier has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

