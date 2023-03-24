A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 9:45 PM.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has covered 18 times in 36 games with a spread this season.

A total of 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games this season have gone over the point total.

Xavier has put together a 19-15-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 21 Musketeers games this year have gone over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in college basketball.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Longhorns have had the 75th-biggest change this season, improving from +2200 at the start to +1000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Musketeers' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 65th-biggest change among all teams.

Xavier's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

