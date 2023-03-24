A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) or the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers (27-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 9:45 PM on Friday.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has covered 18 times in 36 games with a spread this season.

In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Xavier has won 19 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 21 out of 34 times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is sixth-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Longhorns have experienced the 75th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2200 at the start of the season to +1000.

Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 The Musketeers were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +4000, which is the 65th-biggest change in the country.

With odds of +4000, Xavier has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

