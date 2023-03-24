A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 9:45 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Xavier Moneyline PointsBet Texas (-4) 147.5 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.

In the Longhorns' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Xavier has compiled a 19-15-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, 21 out of the Musketeers' 34 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), Texas is fifth-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Longhorns' national championship odds have jumped from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1000, the 75th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Texas winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 The Musketeers' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +3500, the 64th-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.