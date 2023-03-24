Friday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) clashing at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 9:45 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-73 victory for Texas.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 148.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas' record against the spread so far this season is 17-16-0, and Xavier's is 17-15-0. A total of 15 out of the Longhorns' games this season have hit the over, and 20 of the Musketeers' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns have a +379 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball and are giving up 67.2 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball.

The 32.0 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in college basketball. Its opponents record 31.0 per outing.

Texas knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.0% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.2 turnovers per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball action) while forcing 15.1 (21st in college basketball).

