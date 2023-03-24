Friday's contest at T-Mobile Center has the Texas Longhorns (28-8) squaring off against the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at 9:45 PM (on March 24). Our computer prediction projects a 77-73 win for Texas, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is projected to cover the spread (4.5) against Texas. The two teams are expected to go over the 148.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas' record against the spread so far this season is 17-16-0, while Xavier's is 17-15-0. The Longhorns have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Musketeers games have gone over 20 times. The two teams average 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while allowing 67.2 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +379 scoring differential overall.

The 32 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in college basketball. Its opponents collect 31 per contest.

Texas hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns average 98.9 points per 100 possessions (50th in college basketball), while giving up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

