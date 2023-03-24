Friday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with Texas coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:45 PM on March 24.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup versus Texas. The over/under has been set at 148.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +160

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Xavier's 17-15-0 ATS record. The Longhorns have hit the over in 15 games, while Musketeers games have gone over 20 times. The teams score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +379 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) while giving up 67.2 per contest (88th in college basketball).

Texas records 32 rebounds per game (163rd in college basketball) compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Texas makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Longhorns average 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (50th in college basketball), and give up 85.5 points per 100 possessions (39th in college basketball).

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

