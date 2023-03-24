Friday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with Texas securing the victory. Game time is at 9:45 PM on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 148.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas has compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Xavier is 17-15-0. The Longhorns have hit the over in 15 games, while Musketeers games have gone over 20 times. The teams score 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game (scoring 77.7 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while giving up 67.2 per contest to rank 89th in college basketball) and have a +379 scoring differential overall.

Texas is 163rd in college basketball at 32 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 its opponents average.

Texas hits 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns rank 50th in college basketball with 98.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (82nd in college basketball action), 4.2 fewer than the 15.1 it forces on average (21st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.