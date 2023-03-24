Friday's game between the Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the Xavier Musketeers (27-9) at T-Mobile Center has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with Texas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:45 PM on March 24.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 148.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Texas -4.5

Texas -4.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -190, Xavier +155

Texas vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Xavier 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+4.5)



Xavier (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (148.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread, while Xavier's ATS record this season is 17-15-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Musketeers are 20-12-0. The two teams average 158.9 points per game, 10.4 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests, while Xavier has gone 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 77.7 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (89th in college basketball). They have a +379 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The 32.0 rebounds per game Texas averages rank 163rd in the nation. Its opponents pull down 31.0 per outing.

Texas makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34.0% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Longhorns' 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 50th in college basketball, and the 85.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 39th in college basketball.

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 10.9 (82nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.1.

